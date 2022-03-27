Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.214 dividend. This is a boost from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

