RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

