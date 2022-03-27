RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.