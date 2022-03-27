RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,378 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $77,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $107,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Exact Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.