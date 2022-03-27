Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $9.66 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

