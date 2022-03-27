RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,378 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

EXAS stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

