Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 29 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $554.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.89. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

