Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $25.47 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.