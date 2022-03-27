Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

