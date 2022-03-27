Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.31. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

