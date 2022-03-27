Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 296.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,473,000 after buying an additional 624,455 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.40 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

