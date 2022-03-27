Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 45.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 66.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $123.80 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.68.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.