Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler Sells 1,000 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$66,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,736,428.75.

TSE CGY opened at C$66.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.83. Calian Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$51.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of C$754.80 million and a P/E ratio of 56.45.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.4000002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.75%.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

