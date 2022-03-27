Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Trading 1.3% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.12. 9,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 19,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP)
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.
