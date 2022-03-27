Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MBII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.01.

Shares of MBII opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth $36,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

