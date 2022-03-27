AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 37,593 Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDIG shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

