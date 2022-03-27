AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $302,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,488 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 241,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

