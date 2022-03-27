5,750 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Purchased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in DLocal by 30.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DLocal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

DLO stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

