12,000 Shares in Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BARK. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,554,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $4,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,629,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bark & Co by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BARK opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Bark & Co has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Bark & Co ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

BARK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bark & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

