K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $104,000 in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,402,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,336,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUGS opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

