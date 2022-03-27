Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.