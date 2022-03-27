LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 118.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.