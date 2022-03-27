Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $17.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after buying an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Enerplus by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Enerplus by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Enerplus by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 875,974 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,945,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

