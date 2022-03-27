Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expands By 1,600.0%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Conifer stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

