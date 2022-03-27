Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.59

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.59 and traded as high as C$60.79. Emera shares last traded at C$60.51, with a volume of 296,923 shares changing hands.

EMA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CSFB upped their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 133.84%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

