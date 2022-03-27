Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.82

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.82 and traded as low as $8.43. Valeo shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 68,580 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLEEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Valeo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.