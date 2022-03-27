Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Increases By 1,905.4%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 1,905.4% from the February 28th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,037,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41.

