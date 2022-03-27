Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.
CHS opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
