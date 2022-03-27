Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.