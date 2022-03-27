Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of TRX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.82.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

