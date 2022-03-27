Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of TRX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.82.
