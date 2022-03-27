RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

IWM stock opened at $206.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

