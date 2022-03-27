Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,164 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 335,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 34,205 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

