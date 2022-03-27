Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.