Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.
Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
