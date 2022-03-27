VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 45,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 143,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VivoPower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

