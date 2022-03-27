K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $295,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,056,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 81,060 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,489,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 2.78. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

