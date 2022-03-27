Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 204,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NYSE:EMR opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

