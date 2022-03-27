K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock worth $279,749,005. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

