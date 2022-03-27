Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $257.85 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.31 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.37 and its 200 day moving average is $226.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.