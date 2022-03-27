Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Reduced by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,187 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,953,000 after acquiring an additional 553,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,619,000 after acquiring an additional 587,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after buying an additional 599,507 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,413 shares of company stock worth $23,705,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.25.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

