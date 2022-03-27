GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut GasLog Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

