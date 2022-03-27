StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE SFE opened at $5.27 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $87.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 87,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

