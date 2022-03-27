StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE SFE opened at $5.27 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $87.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
