Model N (NYSE:MODN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

MODN stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

