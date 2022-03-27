StockNews.com Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE:VALE opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.