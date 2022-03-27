Analyzing SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 0.96% 0.86% 0.20% Hippo N/A -40.23% -18.98%

This table compares SiriusPoint and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.57 $58.10 million $0.20 38.20 Hippo $91.20 million 13.04 -$371.40 million N/A N/A

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SiriusPoint and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hippo has a consensus target price of $5.29, suggesting a potential upside of 151.90%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Risk & Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Hippo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

