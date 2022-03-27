Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.68 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

