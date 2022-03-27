Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.98

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $11.65. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 56,230 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $242.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 460,935 shares of company stock worth $4,780,314 and have sold 108,053 shares worth $1,201,753. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

