Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.55

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.55 and traded as high as $11.70. Summer Infant shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 53,698 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summer Infant in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Summer Infant ( NASDAQ:SUMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

