Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.59

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $8.34. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 7,399 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Partner Communications in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

