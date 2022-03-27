Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 38,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 605,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. Mainz Biomed N.V. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

