FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 438,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,672,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

