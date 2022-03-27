FLC Capital Advisors Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $432,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $4,969,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $208.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $174.89 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.14.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

